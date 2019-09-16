Ad
War-damage in Ukraine - a conflict that has now been dragging on for five years (Photo: Evgeny Kaplin)

EU must give full support to Ukraine to dissuade Kremlin

by Nicolas Tenzer, Paris,

In the war waged by Vladimir Putin's Russia against Ukraine, the objective reality is that Moscow is the aggressor, in breach of international law, and Kiev is the aggrieved party.

Unfortunately, this rather obvious statement has increasingly fallen on deaf ears in Washington since Donald Trump took office, most recently after the American president suggested he would support Russia re-joining the G7.

Worse, European enthusiasm for safeguarding Ukraine's security and territorial...

Nicolas Tenzer is chairman of the Paris-based Centre for Study and Research for Political Decision (CERAP), author of three official reports to the French government, including two on international strategy, and author of 22 books.

