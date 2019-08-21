Belgium's EU commissioner hopeful in free press row

Belgium's European Commissioner hopeful Didier Reynders has proposed a bill in his country described as an assault on the free press by Reporters without Borders (RSF).

"In its current form, this bill could criminalise investigative journalism and threaten the Belgian public's right to information," said Pauline Ades-Mevel from RSF, a European free-press body, in a statement on Tuesday (20 August).

Reynders is currently Belgium's foreign and defence minister and is reportedly seek...