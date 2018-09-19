Austria's EU presidency: a bridge over troubled water?

Throughout history, bridges have helped to bring countries and people closer together. The stunning 190-high Europe Bridge in Austria is one such example of the modern era.

It spans across the Alps and connects Austria, South Tyrol, the Brenner pass, and Italy and became a symbol of a closer relationship between northern and southern Europe.

When the bridge was officially opened by then Austrian chancellor Alfons Gorbach in 1963, he said "may this bridge connect the peoples of Eu...