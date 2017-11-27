Ad
euobserver
Eighteen countries agreed to use the weedkiller for five more years in Europe. (Photo: Pixabay)

German vote swings EU decision on 5-year glyphosate renewal

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

EU member states agreed on Monday (27 November) on a five-year renewal period for the controversial herbicide glyphosate, used by Monsanto in its Roundup product.

The decision was taken by EU member states' experts, with 18 votes in favour, nine against and one abstention.

Germany's vote in favour of the proposal helped to reach a vote representing 65.71 percent of the EU population, just above the 65 percent threshold needed under the qualified majority rule.

The nine coun...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Related articles

Glyphosate: 1.3 million EU citizens call for ban
EU fails again to agree glyphosate renewal
EU weed-killer evidence 'written by Monsanto'
Eighteen countries agreed to use the weedkiller for five more years in Europe. (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections