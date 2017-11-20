Ad
euobserver
The EU asylum agency is set to sign a new deal with Italy (Photo: Carlos Spottorno / British Red Cross)

Interview

EU asylum chief: The 'future' arrived in 2015

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Asylum Support Office (Easo) in Malta is seeking to expand operations and staff as it gears up for the launch of its new mandate.

Jose Carreira, the agency's executive director, told EUobserver in an interview on Friday (17 November) that he hopes to have some 500 staff on payroll and another 500 in a pool of experts by 2020.

"So we are talking about a total deployment of at least 1,000 people, so that is quite new that will come with the new mandate," he said.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Refugees on Greek islands face daunting winter
Greece paying asylum seekers to reject appeals
MEPs: EU migrant quotas do have a future
New trend of migrant 'yachts' heading to Italy, says Europol
The EU asylum agency is set to sign a new deal with Italy (Photo: Carlos Spottorno / British Red Cross)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationInterview

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections