euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU preparing to send soldiers to Mozambique

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to help train Mozambique's armed forces, amid wider ambitions for a stronger European military capacity.

Military trainers and soldiers to protect them ought to be deployed well before the end of the year, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday (6 May) after meeting defence ministers in Brussels.

"If we are not able to send the mission by the end of this year, I would not consider this as a good result. I would hope we would do it before," h...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

