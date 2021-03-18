Brussels urges capitals to coordinate Covid re-openings

The EU Commission on Wednesday (17 March) urged European countries to coordinate re-opening their economies and borders - to avoid extra costs caused by unilateral actions.
The EU executive rolled out its plans for digital certificates as a tool to prove that their holders have been either vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19, or tested negative recently.
The commission also put forward guidelines on how to prepare for reopening once enough Europeans have been vaccinated and how ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
