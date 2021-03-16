EU starts legal action against UK over Northern Ireland

The EU Commission on Monday (15 March) launched legal action against the UK over what Brussels says are breaches of the Brexit withdrawal agreement's arrangements on Northern Ireland.
EU Commission vice-president, tasked with Brexit, Maroš Šefčovič, also sent a letter to the UK Brexit minister David Frost on the issue, offering to avoid the legal route by starting a political discussion by the ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
