The Irish border: the barely-noticeable border is marked by a change in road markings, with Northern Ireland to the left, with yellow stripes (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

EU starts legal action against UK over Northern Ireland

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Monday (15 March) launched legal action against the UK over what Brussels says are breaches of the Brexit withdrawal agreement's arrangements on Northern Ireland.

EU Commission vice-president, tasked with Brexit, Maroš Šefčovič, also sent a letter to the UK Brexit minister David Frost on the issue, offering to avoid the legal route by starting a political discussion by the ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

