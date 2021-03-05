Ad
EU Commission vice-president Věra Jourová (on screen) and equality commissioner Helena Dalli (r) presenting the draft rules - remotely (Photo: European Commission)

EU wants large firms to report on gender pay-gap or face fines

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Larger EU companies may face fines if they don't provide data on how they pay women and men, under a new EU Commission proposal aimed at providing better pay transparency.

The draft proposal, unveiled on Thursday (4 March) wants to expose gaps in pay and equip women with better tools to tackle pay discrimination.

In the EU, women earn 14.1 percent less than men across the bloc, even though they have the ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

