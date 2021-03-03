US joins EU sanctions on Russia in show of unity

America has sanctioned Russia for the attempted murder and jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, in a show of return to transatlantic unity.

The US named seven senior Russian officials and 14 entities on Tuesday (2 March), over Navalny's recent poisoning with a chemical weapon and subsequent incarceration.

It also designated a further two individuals and 11 entities over Russia's chemical weapons programme more broadly speaking and banned exports of items that could be us...