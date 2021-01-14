EU: Vaccine misinformation will be 'big challenge'

One of the biggest challenges ahead for the EU will be fighting the spread of vaccine misinformation and disinformation, EU officials said at an online event organised on Wednesday (13 January).

"Distrust among citizens against vaccines is a key challenge we have to confront in the next months," said Manfred Weber, the head of the largest political party in the European Parliament, the European People's Party.

"Everyone is free to raise concerns but we should have a zero-tolerance...