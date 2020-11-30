Ad
euobserver
Amazon enjoyed record profits this year as many people shopped online to avoid the high street during the Covid-19 pandemic (Photo: palomaleca)

Amnesty exposes Amazon staff conditions on 'Black Friday'

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Massive consumer demand due to 'Black Friday' (27 November) and Christmas must not cost Amazon staff their health and safety, Amnesty International warned in a new report that examines working conditions at the world's largest online store.

The human-rights organisation denounced Amazon for undermining employees' right to seek better working conditions in the first months of the pandemic, notably in attempts by workers to unionise and bargain collectively.

"This festive period com...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Amazon's spying on EU workers just tip of iceberg
China's supply chains and 're-shoring' under Covid-19?
EU corporate due diligence: new rules, or businesses rule?
Amazon enjoyed record profits this year as many people shopped online to avoid the high street during the Covid-19 pandemic (Photo: palomaleca)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections