MEP blasts Portugal over football whistleblower

Rui Pedro Goncalves Pinto, a 30-year old whistleblower who exposed widespread corruption in top European football clubs, has been sitting in pre-trail detention in Portugal for almost three months.

On Friday (14 June), Ana Gomes, a Portuguese socialist MEP, told this website that his incarceration is a miscarriage of justice, in a country that is football crazy.

"In Portugal, football is the opium of the people. Football corrupts everything and everybody," she said, citing a pair ...