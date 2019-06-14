Ad
MEP blasts Portugal over football whistleblower

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Rui Pedro Goncalves Pinto, a 30-year old whistleblower who exposed widespread corruption in top European football clubs, has been sitting in pre-trail detention in Portugal for almost three months.

On Friday (14 June), Ana Gomes, a Portuguese socialist MEP, told this website that his incarceration is a miscarriage of justice, in a country that is football crazy.

"In Portugal, football is the opium of the people. Football corrupts everything and everybody," she said, citing a pair ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

