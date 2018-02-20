A European budget: securing a prosperous future for Europe

How the European Union decides to spend its money in the coming years, will determine how prepared our continent will be to deal with future challenges.

Defining a budget means setting out priorities, this is what the EU's Multi-annual Financial Framework (MFF) is about. Faced with new realities, the European Union must adapt and so must its budget.

As the leading force in the European institutions and a party of responsibility, the European People's Party (EPP) will fight to en...