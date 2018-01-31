EU-Latin America trade talks move to 'endgame'

Chief negotiators from the EU and the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay will continue discussions on Friday (2 February) after top officials meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (30 January) "moved forward" in trade talks between the two blocs.
"We are in the end game with Mercosur countries," Jyrki Katainen, EU Commission vice president said on Wednesday.
"Yesterday things moved forward, and [we] expect Mercosur countries to come back and give their view on...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
