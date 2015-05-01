Ad
Microphones are meant to be turned off at Council 'round-tables' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Finnish TV station risks EU Council ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Finland’s national broadcaster, Yle, risks being banned from all EU Council “round-tables” after it published ministers’ remarks in Latvia.

Janis Berzins, the Latvian EU presidency spokesman, told EUobserver on Friday (1 May) that Riga is “in talks” with EU Council officials and with the International Press Association (API) in Brussels on how to react.

But Latvia, which holds the EU chairmanship until July, has already banned Yle from council meetings on its home turf.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Microphones are meant to be turned off at Council 'round-tables' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU Political

