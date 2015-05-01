Finnish TV station risks EU Council ban

Finland’s national broadcaster, Yle, risks being banned from all EU Council “round-tables” after it published ministers’ remarks in Latvia.

Janis Berzins, the Latvian EU presidency spokesman, told EUobserver on Friday (1 May) that Riga is “in talks” with EU Council officials and with the International Press Association (API) in Brussels on how to react.

But Latvia, which holds the EU chairmanship until July, has already banned Yle from council meetings on its home turf.

Th...