The US-Mexico border is the busiest in the world (Photo: Gareth Harfoot)

What can the EU learn from the US on immigration?

by Andrew Rettman, SAN DIEGO, MANCHESTER,

The US took in about 70,000 UN-registered refugees last year - the same as the rest of the world combined.

Most came from the Arab world, Africa, and South-East Asia. Some came from the Western Balkans and Ukraine.

New Hampshire, a small, well-to-do state, takes in the most per capita. Its main city, Manchester, hosts 65 languages.

Meanwhile, the US border with Mexico is 3,145km-long and sees 10 million crossings a day. Many of the estimated 11 million illegals inside the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

