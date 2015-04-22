Ad
euobserver
Migration is on the top of the EU agenda following recent tragic drownings in the Mediterranean (Photo: Paul Keller)

EU to 'capture and destroy' migrant traffickers' boats

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU leaders at a summit on Thursday (23 April) are to ask foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to look into setting up a defence mission that would "identify, capture and destroy vessels" before they are used by human traffickers to bring migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

According to draft conclusions of the summit - called in response to the hundreds of migrants who died last weekend trying to reach the EU - member states want to try to "disrupt trafficking networks, bring the...

Rule of Law

Rule of Law
