euobserver
The EU requires Thailand to certify the origin and legality of fish products exported to the EU (Photo: Environmental Justice Foundation)

EU threatens Thailand with fish product ban

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU gave Tuesday (21 April) a "yellow card" over illegal fishing to Thailand, one of the EU’s main suppliers of cheap fish products.

"As a result of a thorough analysis and a series of discussions with Thai authorities since 2011, the Commission has denounced the country's shortcomings in its fisheries monitoring, control and sanctioning systems and concludes that Thailand is not doing enough," said the EU commission in a statement.

A procedure of dialogue is now open with Thai...

EU & the World



euobserver

