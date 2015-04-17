EU states renew call to label Israeli settler goods

Sixteen EU states have said products made by Israeli settlers should be marked in shops so that European consumers can boycott them if they want to.
The group - which includes France, Italy, Spain, and the UK - made the appeal in a letter, seen by EUobserver, to EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini on Monday (13 April).
They said “EU-wide guidelines on the labelling of settlement produce/products … is an important step in the full implementation of EU longstanding polic...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
