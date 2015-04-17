Ad
euobserver
Lagarde said Greece should 'get on with the work' of improving its economic prospects (Photo: imf.org)

IMF refuses to soften Greek repayment programme

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A week ahead of the next Eurogroup meeting, chances for an agreement between Greece and its lenders seems to have all but faded, while a refusal, by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to delay any loan repayments indicates tough times ahead for Athens' financial planners.

On Thursday (16 April), IMF chief Christine Lagarde ruled out giving Greece more time to pay back the €1 billion it owes to the fund in May.

It was reported earlier in the day by the Financial Times that Gree...

Green Economy



euobserver

