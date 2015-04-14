Ad
Dombrovskis - 'time running out' for Greece. (Photo: European Parliament)

Time running out for Greece, warns euro commissioner

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Time is running out for Greece to broker a compromise that will allow it unlock the remaining €7.2 billion in its EU-IMF bailout needed to avoid a default, the bloc’s eurozone commissioner has said.

In an interview with Bloomberg news on Monday (13 April), eurozone commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that technical negotiations between Greece and its creditors were “ongoing..and should go until the end of April” but added “time is running out”.

Eurozone finance ministers will m...

