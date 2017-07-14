Ad
Istanbul on 15 July 2016. "Turkish citizens' resistance has become a symbol for all who undertake a struggle for democratic values."

Overcoming the plot against Turkish democracy

by Omer Celik, Ankara,

Each nation has major turning points in their history. While Turkey has a long history as a nation, we will soon celebrate the centenary of establishing our Republic.

Throughout this nearly 100 years, our underlying goal has been upholding universal values such as democracy, rule of law and reaching the highest standards for all our citizens. Thus, our quest for EU membership should be seen in this perspective.

It has not been a smooth process. We have gone through several diffic...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

