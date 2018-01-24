Ad
euobserver
Earlier mass demonstrations in Romania have forced the government to back down (Photo: Paul Arne Wagner)

EU fires 'warning shots' on Romania's judicial overhaul

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission said on Wednesday (24 January) it was concerned about Romania's overhaul of the judiciary and urged parliament in Bucharest to reconsider judicial reforms.

"The independence of Romania's judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption effectively are essential cornerstones of a strong Romania in the European Union," EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and vice president Frans Timmermans said in a joint statement.

"The commission again warns again...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Romania wants EU signal on Schengen membership
Romania searching for EU respectability
Romanian PM resigns in spat with convicted party leader
Romania's ruling party wants to soften corruption rules
Earlier mass demonstrations in Romania have forced the government to back down (Photo: Paul Arne Wagner)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections