EU fires 'warning shots' on Romania's judicial overhaul

The European Commission said on Wednesday (24 January) it was concerned about Romania's overhaul of the judiciary and urged parliament in Bucharest to reconsider judicial reforms.
"The independence of Romania's judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption effectively are essential cornerstones of a strong Romania in the European Union," EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and vice president Frans Timmermans said in a joint statement.
"The commission again warns again...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.