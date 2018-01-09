Ad
'On the speed of removals: content should be removed within 1-2 hours' says Avramopoulos (l). (Photo: EC-Audiovisual Service/Photo:Lukasz Kobus)

Commission: 120 minutes to remove illegal online content

Rule of Law
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding social media platforms share illegal content with police amid broader threats of imposing EU-wide legislation to enforce the takedown of such material.

In a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (9 January) between several EU commissioners and some 20 firms, the commission also demanded swifter removals.

EU home affairs commissioner Dimitris Avramopolous said removals should not take more than two hours.

"Information on removed conte...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

