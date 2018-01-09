Commission: 120 minutes to remove illegal online content

The European Commission is demanding social media platforms share illegal content with police amid broader threats of imposing EU-wide legislation to enforce the takedown of such material.

In a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (9 January) between several EU commissioners and some 20 firms, the commission also demanded swifter removals.

EU home affairs commissioner Dimitris Avramopolous said removals should not take more than two hours.

"Information on removed conte...