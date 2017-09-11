Juncker to outline EU vision This WEEK

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will outline his vision for Europe in his state of the union speech this Wednesday (13 September) in Strasbourg.

The speech, which opens the political season in the EU, is the final one to come ahead of the Juncker commission's last full year before the spring 2019 European elections.

The president is expected to reflect on the last year's political events, with Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential election against far...