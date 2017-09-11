Ad
euobserver
Juncker will address MEPs in Strasbourg. (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker to outline EU vision This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will outline his vision for Europe in his state of the union speech this Wednesday (13 September) in Strasbourg.

The speech, which opens the political season in the EU, is the final one to come ahead of the Juncker commission's last full year before the spring 2019 European elections.

The president is expected to reflect on the last year's political events, with Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential election against far...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

