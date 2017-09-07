German bid to end Turkey talks not going well

Finland and Lithuania have gone against Germany on halting Turkey's EU talks, while others want to wait for German elections before taking a position.
"We know there are problems with human rights in Turkey, but I'm not in favour of cutting the negotiations because … if we don't talk to each other this is not a constructive way forward," Finnish foreign minister Timo Soini said in Tallinn on Thursday (7 September).
Linas Linkevicius, the Lithuanian foreign minister, said: "No. We...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
