Spain's 'gag' law comes into force

Spain's highly controversial anti-protest law came into effect this week amid criticism that it hands the government the "judge and jury" right to silence its critics.

The new law, approved by the governing right-wing Partido Popular led by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, is seen as a threat to basic human rights such as the freedoms of expression and assembly.

The Citizens’ Security Law - also called the 'Gag Law' by its opponents - has been heavily criticised by opposition parties...