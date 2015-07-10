EU pushes private finance as report casts new doubt on costs for poorest

The EU is pushing plans to expand the role of private finance in development policy, despite a new evidence suggesting that public/private partnerships (PPPs) are the most expensive ways to finance projects in the world’s poorest countries.

