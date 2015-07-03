Greece, Greece, and Greece on EU agenda This WEEK

Exit polls on the Greek referendum, expected at around 9pm local time on Sunday (5 July) will give Europe a first glimpse into the future of its single currency.

Whether it’s Yes or No, the outcome is likely to prompt snap meetings of euro finance ministers, Greek creditors, and the European Central Bank’s governing board.

A No could see Greek PM Alexis Tsipras try to restart negotiations on better terms.

It could also cause severe market turbulence, as traders bet on a p...