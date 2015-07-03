Marine Le Pen moves to oust father despite court ruling

French nationalist Marine Le Pen of the National Front downplayed a court’s decision to reinstate her father’s party membership.

On Friday (3 July) she told French radio the ruling from a Nanterre court near Paris was “nothing but a political episode” that “has no importance.”

The party is holding an online vote on new internal rules to cancel the honorary statute of president held by her father. Marine said a final decision on stripping the title from the internal rulebook would...