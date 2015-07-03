Ad
Marine Le Pen described her father's political jockeying as 'pathetic' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Marine Le Pen moves to oust father despite court ruling

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

French nationalist Marine Le Pen of the National Front downplayed a court’s decision to reinstate her father’s party membership.

On Friday (3 July) she told French radio the ruling from a Nanterre court near Paris was “nothing but a political episode” that “has no importance.”

The party is holding an online vote on new internal rules to cancel the honorary statute of president held by her father. Marine said a final decision on stripping the title from the internal rulebook would...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Le Pen becomes group leader in EU parliament
