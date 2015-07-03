Ad
'We’re not playing a game', the Greek PM said on TV (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tsipras promises bailout deal to worried voters

by Eric Maurice, ATHENS,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras appeared upbeat and combative on Thursday (2 July), while politicians lined up to warn against the consequences of Sunday's referendum amid rumours of further economic restrictions.

"People should not worry because we will have a deal 48 hours after the referendum," Tsipras said in an interview with ANT1 TV channel Thursday evening.

"Either with an agreement which will not be sustainable if people vote Yes; or, if people vote No, on Monday I wil...

