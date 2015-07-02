IMF: Greece needs debt write-off and €50bn

Greece needs 30 percent of its debt to be written off and a bailout package worth €51.9 billion over the next three years in order to stay afloat, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report that is set to inflame the referendum debate in the deb-ridden country.
The findings are contained in an IMF staff paper published on Thursday (2 July) analysing Greece’s debt sustainability.
The Fund agreed to ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
