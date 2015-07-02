IMF: Greece needs debt write-off and €50bn

Greece needs 30 percent of its debt to be written off and a bailout package worth €51.9 billion over the next three years in order to stay afloat, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report that is set to inflame the referendum debate in the deb-ridden country.

The findings are contained in an IMF staff paper published on Thursday (2 July) analysing Greece’s debt sustainability.

The Fund agreed to ...