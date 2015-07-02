Athens on edge as referendum looms

Athens is bustling with the seasonal tourists and busy traffic typical of early July, but a feeling of apprehension pervades the city.

"We are afraid," says a waiter in a restaurant on Syntagma square, at the foot of the Greek parliament, the heart of modern Greek democracy.

"But we have to wait and see what happens Monday morning".

On Sunday (5 July), Greeks will vote in a referendum on reforms proposed by Greece's creditors in return for a new tranche of finance.

But...