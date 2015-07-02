Ad
euobserver
The Grand Duchy was the centre of an investigation by reporters into tax dodging deals (Photo: R/DV/RS)

LuxLeaks firm advising EU commission on tax

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A firm directly involved in one of Europe’s largest tax scandals is now giving tax advice to the European Commission and member states.

The audit firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), sits in a group called the EU Joint Transfer Pricing Forum.

The forum’s been around for years, but its mandate was recently renewed, and it held its first new-model meeting last week at the Albert Borschette Congress Centre in Brussels.

Transfer pricing is a method used by multinationals to min...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU firms' tax dodging costs poor countries billions
The Grand Duchy was the centre of an investigation by reporters into tax dodging deals (Photo: R/DV/RS)

Rule of Law

