LuxLeaks firm advising EU commission on tax

A firm directly involved in one of Europe’s largest tax scandals is now giving tax advice to the European Commission and member states.

The audit firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), sits in a group called the EU Joint Transfer Pricing Forum.

The forum’s been around for years, but its mandate was recently renewed, and it held its first new-model meeting last week at the Albert Borschette Congress Centre in Brussels.

Transfer pricing is a method used by multinationals to min...