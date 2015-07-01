Commission withdraws maternity leave bill

The EU executive has scrapped plans to overhaul the bloc’s twenty-yearold law on maternity leave, after nearly seven years of institutional deadlock between MEPs and ministers.

In a statement on Wednesday (1 July), the European Commission said that with “no prospect of progress”, the bill would now been consigned to the scrapheap with 73 other draft laws on which no agreement was reached by the end of the last 2009-14 legislature.

Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans threate...