Ad
euobserver
The European Commission has scrapped plans to re-write its maternity leave rules (Photo: Malingering)

Commission withdraws maternity leave bill

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU executive has scrapped plans to overhaul the bloc’s twenty-yearold law on maternity leave, after nearly seven years of institutional deadlock between MEPs and ministers.

In a statement on Wednesday (1 July), the European Commission said that with “no prospect of progress”, the bill would now been consigned to the scrapheap with 73 other draft laws on which no agreement was reached by the end of the last 2009-14 legislature.

Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans threate...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU ministers reject extension of maternity leave
EU parliament urges 20-week maternity leave
EU to scrap maternity leave bill
The European Commission has scrapped plans to re-write its maternity leave rules (Photo: Malingering)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections