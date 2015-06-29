Timmermans calls for same-sex marriage across EU

The vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, wants same-sex marriage recognised throughout all member states.

“The commission should go forward and try to get all member states in the EU to unreservedly accept same-sex marriage as other marriages”, he said at a gala organised last week in Brussels by ILGA-Europe, a gay rights NGO.

The EU executive cannot propose bills on marriage and family affairs, policy areas reserved for national governments.

Instead,...