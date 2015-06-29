Timmermans calls for same-sex marriage across EU

The vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, wants same-sex marriage recognised throughout all member states.
“The commission should go forward and try to get all member states in the EU to unreservedly accept same-sex marriage as other marriages”, he said at a gala organised last week in Brussels by ILGA-Europe, a gay rights NGO.
The EU executive cannot propose bills on marriage and family affairs, policy areas reserved for national governments.
Instead,...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
