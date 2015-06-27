Ad
euobserver
The ECB will discuss Greece on Sunday (Photo: Valentina Pop)

All eyes on ECB amid fear of bank run in Greece

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers on Saturday (27 June) all-but said they expect capital controls to be put in place in Greece, as the country enters a hugely uncertain period.

With the Greek bailout coming to an end on Tuesday, they noted that "without immediate prospects of a follow-up arrangement”, the Greek authorities will have to take measures "to safeguard the stability of the Greek financial system".

They added that the 'institutions' - referring to the European Commission, the E...

Green Economy

