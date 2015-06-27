Ad
euobserver
Dijsselbloem: The Greek government will have a 'big problem of risk management' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greece nears euro exit, as bailout extension refused

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers on Saturday (27 June) refused to extend Greece’s bailout to accommodate its referendum next weekend, plunging the single currency area and Greece itself into legal and political uncertainty.

“The current financial assistance arrangement with Greece will expire on 30 June 2015,” said a Eurogroup statement following a two-hour meeting.

Tuesday is also the day that Greece is supposed to pay €1.6 billion back to the International Monetary Fund.

In a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Tsipras calls shock referendum
Greece meeting kicks off with EU in 'uncharted waters'
Dijsselbloem: The Greek government will have a 'big problem of risk management' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections