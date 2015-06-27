Greece nears euro exit, as bailout extension refused

Eurozone finance ministers on Saturday (27 June) refused to extend Greece’s bailout to accommodate its referendum next weekend, plunging the single currency area and Greece itself into legal and political uncertainty.

“The current financial assistance arrangement with Greece will expire on 30 June 2015,” said a Eurogroup statement following a two-hour meeting.

Tuesday is also the day that Greece is supposed to pay €1.6 billion back to the International Monetary Fund.

In a ...