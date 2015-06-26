Ad
Cliffs of Dover: Cameron praised the UK's 'natural advantages' on border control (Photo: Ismael Celis)

British PM outlines minimalist EU membership

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

David Cameron has said British people can feel confident to vote on the EU before treaty change, while outlining a minimalist future for UK membership.

He told press after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday (26 June) there won’t be time for 28 governments to ratify a new treaty before the in/out referendum deadline of end-2017.

But he said it’s normal to make big decisions on the basis of partly-ratified texts, citing the Irish referendum on the Lisbon Treaty as an example.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

