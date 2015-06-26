Ad
Hollande: 'Emotion cannot be the only answer. It is action, prevention, deterrence' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU leaders decry 'poison' of Islamist attacks

Rule of Law
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU leaders offered their condolences to the victims of three violent attacks in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East on Friday (26 June), while vowing to fight terrorism.

“Let me express our condolences and solidarity to France, Kuwait, and Tunisia which have been the victims of savage terrorist attacks”, EU president Donald Tusk said after a summit in Brussels.

News of the attacks came as leaders started the second day of their meeting, which already had counter-terrorism on...

