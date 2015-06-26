Brussels restricts cars, but 'not enough'

Boulevard Anspach runs through the Brussels' city centre. Its broad lanes are filled with snarling traffic. It is noisy and dirty. It feels like cars and people are in competition. Pedestrian crossings exist but drivers give the impression that stopping is an optional extra.

The scene will become an anachronism on Monday (29 June) in some parts of the city, when new rules come into force which will reduce the places downtown where cars will be allowed.

In the week before, banners ...