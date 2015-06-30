Circular economy could deliver €1.8tn for Europe

The circular economy is Europe’s next big thing, according to a new study, and EU policy-makers are keen to get in on the act.

"Circular Economy is becoming a viable option for Europe – for the first time", Martin Stuchtey, director of the McKinsey Center for Business and Environment, last week told a packed Brussels audience, including three EU commissioners.

"The model would yield annual benefits of up to €1.8 trillion by 2030", according to the report, 100) { for (var key in ls) { if (key.includes('@based-authState')) { CTA.innerHTML = ''; break; } } } } } catch (e) {}