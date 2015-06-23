EU leaders to agree migrant relocation, clash on numbers

Member states appear to be edging towards an agreement to relocate asylum seekers by end of July, according to a leaked EU document obtained by this website.
The document dated Monday (22 June) outlines the draft conclusions of EU summit leaders meeting in Brussels later this week.
The plans, originally floated by the European commission, call for a binding distribution of 40,000 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece over a two-year period based on criteria like GDP and population ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
