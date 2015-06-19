Orban: EU needs 'strong' leaders, not institutions

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian PM, has said only “strong” leaders, not institutions, can create stability in Europe.
Speaking at Globsec, a security event in Bratislava, on Friday (19 June), he said: “We were educated, over the past one or two decades, that leadership means institutions … that the job of a leader is to manage the work of institutions”.
“But when you’re in trouble … you need personal leadership, and personal leadership isn’t respected in Europe. It’s rather considere...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.