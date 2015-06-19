Ad
Orban: 'Personal leadership isn’t respected in Europe' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Orban: EU needs 'strong' leaders, not institutions

by Andrew Rettman, BRATISLAVA,

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian PM, has said only “strong” leaders, not institutions, can create stability in Europe.

Speaking at Globsec, a security event in Bratislava, on Friday (19 June), he said: “We were educated, over the past one or two decades, that leadership means institutions … that the job of a leader is to manage the work of institutions”.

“But when you’re in trouble … you need personal leadership, and personal leadership isn’t respected in Europe. It’s rather considere...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

