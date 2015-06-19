Orban: EU needs 'strong' leaders, not institutions

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian PM, has said only “strong” leaders, not institutions, can create stability in Europe.

Speaking at Globsec, a security event in Bratislava, on Friday (19 June), he said: “We were educated, over the past one or two decades, that leadership means institutions … that the job of a leader is to manage the work of institutions”.

“But when you’re in trouble … you need personal leadership, and personal leadership isn’t respected in Europe. It’s rather considere...