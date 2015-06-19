Belgium seizes bank account of Russia's EU embassy

Russia has threatened to seize Belgian assets in Russia in retaliation for Belgian seizures linked to the break-up of Russian oil firm Yukos.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday (19 June) that unless Belgium does a U-turn, it will “be forced to consider the adoption of adequate response measures against … the property of the embassy of Belgium in Moscow, as well as its legal entities”.

It called Belgium’s actions an “openly unfriendly act, [a] gross violation of the unive...