Mogherini with foreign ministers from the Sahel region in Africa (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France, Germany, and Italy outline migrant plan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France, Germany, and Italy have called on the EU to make more use of foreign policy on the migrant crisis.

Their foreign ministers outlined their ideas in an informal paper sent to EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini on Monday (15 June).

The paper, seen by EUobserver, endorses Mogherini’s proposal to launch an EU military operation, EUnavfor Med, to sink migrant smugglers’ boats.

It says an EU-Africa Union summit in Malta later this year should “be used in order ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

