Chinese investment could energise the Juncker fund

During the onset of the European debt crisis in spring 2010, several euro economies dreamed of quick fixes, hoping to benefit from China’s large foreign exchange reserves, which then amounted to $3.2 trillion/€2.9 trillion (today $3.7 trillion/€3.3 trillion).

In turn, Brussels was promoting European debt to Chinese investors.

These hopes were inflated.

As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that half of the €6.5 trillion stock of government debt issued by euro ...