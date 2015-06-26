Ad
“If this is your idea of Europe you can keep it" - PM Renzi (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU leaders spend ill-tempered evening on Greece, migrants

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders gathered for what turned out to be their most ill-tempered summit in years on Thursday, exposing the fragility of member-state relations on key issues of the day: Greece and migration.

They started off the evening with a two-hour discussion on Greece in a debate that saw the Dutch leader say that if no deal is reached on Saturday – the new deadline – then it is time to think of next steps.

They also refused to discuss the substance of a Greek deal – currently stalling o...

