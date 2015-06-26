'Mr. Putin isn't done in east Ukraine'

"I don’t think Mr. Putin is done in eastern Ukraine”, US general Philip Breedlove, Nato’s top military commander, told press in Brussels on Thursday (25 June).
He noted that the Russia-Ukraine border is “wide open”, despite Russia’s commitment, under February’s “Minsk II” accord, to close it.
He said the US sees Russia “stocking … important supplies, ammunition, etc., to levels that would support operations".
He also described Ukraine separatists as “a force that has been t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
