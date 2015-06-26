Ad
Breedlove (c) spoke more frankly than Stoltenberg or Ash (Photo: nato.org)

'Mr. Putin isn't done in east Ukraine'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"I don’t think Mr. Putin is done in eastern Ukraine”, US general Philip Breedlove, Nato’s top military commander, told press in Brussels on Thursday (25 June).

He noted that the Russia-Ukraine border is “wide open”, despite Russia’s commitment, under February’s “Minsk II” accord, to close it.

He said the US sees Russia “stocking … important supplies, ammunition, etc., to levels that would support operations".

He also described Ukraine separatists as “a force that has been t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

